Rainbow Falls

40 Rainbow Dr, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Website
| +1 808-587-0320
Rainbows and Waterfalls Hilo Hawaii United States
Seeking Rainbows to Remember Hawaii Hilo Hawaii United States

Rainbows and Waterfalls

Just outside of Hilo is one of the Big Island's beautiful waterfalls. Rainbow Falls is a pretty sight, particularly when the sun is shining and its rainbow is shimmering in the mist. The rainbow is out on most days, so chances are that you will see it when you visit.

There is a little trail that will take the brave (at their own risk) to the top of the falls, where visitors can climb the boulders around pools of water and stand at the top of the falls.

Rainbow Falls is located in Wailuku River State Park and can be visited each day for free.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

Seeking Rainbows to Remember Hawaii

The Rainbow Junction Gift shop is perfectly placed for travelers who stop off at Rainbow Falls for the colorful waterfall view. Offering typical tourist treasures and local treats, it's a great place to stop in after a view of the Falls.

