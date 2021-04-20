Railay Village Resort & Spa 544 Moo 2 Ao Nang ,, Muang, อำเภอเมืองกระบี่ กระบี่ 81000, Thailand

Railay's Fire Dancer Every night the fire dancer pictured above lays out his supplies in the sand and warms up for his nightly show on West Railay beach as the sun slowly sinks below the horizon. He has performed every night for the last 14 years either in Railay or Koh Phi Phi and his experience is evident in his performances . The Flame Tree Restaurant places mats out in the sand so you can order some tropical drinks to sip as you enjoy his performance. At the end of the show he invites up anyone who would like to give spinning the fiery staff a try under his supervision, which is a very unique and slightly scary experience.