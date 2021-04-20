Railay Village Resort & Spa
544 Moo 2 Ao Nang ,, Muang, อำเภอเมืองกระบี่ กระบี่ 81000, Thailand
| +66 75 819 412
Railay's Fire DancerEvery night the fire dancer pictured above lays out his supplies in the sand and warms up for his nightly show on West Railay beach as the sun slowly sinks below the horizon. He has performed every night for the last 14 years either in Railay or Koh Phi Phi and his experience is evident in his performances . The Flame Tree Restaurant places mats out in the sand so you can order some tropical drinks to sip as you enjoy his performance. At the end of the show he invites up anyone who would like to give spinning the fiery staff a try under his supervision, which is a very unique and slightly scary experience.
This clever little opportunist hangs out in the trees above the outdoor hotel restaurants by the beaches of Railay. When you order something he likes, he swoops down and helps himself to your breakfast. It made for a very funny scene with lots of guests crowing around until this patron's husband tried to shoo him away and reclaim their meal, then the monkey bared his teeth and swiped at him. Another patron finally scared him off by jumping around like a monkey and growling at him and then it was back to being pretty amusing.