Railay Beach
390 Moo 2, Ao Nang Beach, Muang, Krabi 81000 Tambon Ao Nang, Amphoe Mueang Krabi, Chang Wat Krabi 81180, Thailand
| +66 81 537 5517
Sun - Sat 12pm - 11:59pm
Wanna go rock climbing in Thailand?This is where to go. You will need to get yourself to Krabi, Au Naug or Phuket on the south western coast and then take a boat. There is no other way to get here.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Best Bungalow on Tonsai
I chose poorly on the first day, but spoke to a few long staying climbers and they knew best. Paasook Resort is 350 bhat in the low season. its simple, quiet, quant, and has great bathrooms.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Sunset Bar
This shot is of the owner of the Sunset Bar. He runs the best bar on the beach. Live music every night. Sit at the bar, play some Jenga and relax with a Singha. There's even a slack line if you need something to do while enjoying your Singha.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Mambo Bungalow
Great place to meet and talk about the daily routes. This place has the best tables and best view of all the hangouts on the beach. The Bungalows in the back are close to the action but can be a bit noisy in the evening.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Snorkeling
When in Railay you must take a long boat out to the surrounding islands to go snorkeling. The fish are plentiful and coral alive and colorful. Some trips include dinner on a remote island beach and diving at night to see the bioluminescence glow around you. Its pretty cool to say the least.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Jungle Hut
Want the cheapest digs on the beach? Staying for a while? Then this is it. Walk back into the jungle and up the hill and you get one of these little bungalows for 100 Baht a night (in low season)
almost 7 years ago
Long Tail Boats in Railay
A short long tail boat ride away from Ao Nang you will find paradise. Railay is a remote island with the most beautiful clear blue water in the world.
almost 7 years ago
A dashing sunset
Sunsets like this. Stunning in the way only sunsets can be. Fire dropping into water, coloring everything in between.