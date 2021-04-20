Where are you going?
Raffles Makati

1 Raffles Drive, Makati Avenue, Makati, 1224 Metro Manila, Philippines
| +63 2 555 9777
Explore Manila's Artsy Side at the Raffles Makati Hotel
Explore Manila's Artsy Side at the Raffles Makati Hotel

Typically, travelers have come to Makati, the financial hub of metropolitan Manila, for business or en route to holiday hot spots such as Boracay. When Raffles opened a 32-suite hotel here last February, it added a dose of culture to the neighborhood. Raffles commissioned more than 1,800 pieces of art from 40 up-and-coming Filipino and Philippines-based artists that explore various aspects of local life, past and present. At the long bar, pop art collages by Delphine Delorme allude to the local obsession with boxer Manny Pacquiao, and in the lobby, painter Gerry Joquico’s The Explorer portrays how Spanish culture influenced 19th-century Filipino life.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

