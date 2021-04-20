Raffles Istanbul
Levazım Mahallesi Koru Sokağı Zorlu Center, Levazım Mahallesi, 34340 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
| +90 212 924 02 00
Photo courtesy of Raffles Istanbul
Raffles IstanbulConnected to the high-end retail hub of the Zorlu Center, Raffles Istanbul may have top dining, shopping, and even a cinema on its doorstep, but its position high on the hill above Beşiktaş, overlooking the Bosphorus, is pleasantly removed from the city center. Opened in 2014, the hotel blends Istanbul’s entrepôt heritage and vibrant, present-day spirit, with interiors that celebrate both the past and the present. The vast lobby features abstract sculptures, Turkish ceramic tilework, and artist Çetin Paksoy’s specially commissioned glass-mosaic doors, while the 185 generously sized rooms, suites, and multi-bedroom residences are doused in hazy blues and grays, outfitted with elegant furniture and textiles, and framed by floor-to-ceiling glass opening out onto private, furnished terraces. In-room tablets offer touch-of-a-button fixture control and room service, while the renowned Raffles 24-hour butler service fulfills more personalized needs.
Istanbul’s jet-setters mingle with hotel guests over shared places at Rocca Brasserie, pan-Asian dishes at Isokyo, afternoon tea at Lavinia Lounge, homemade sweets at the Raffles Patisserie, and signature cocktails (including Raffles’ famous Singapore Sling) at the Long Bar or—in warmer months—the alfresco Lounge 6. The exceptional spa has indoor and outdoor pools—both with sweeping views—plus a gym, fitness studios, hair and nail salon, wet areas, three traditional Turkish hammams, and nine treatment rooms for pampering rituals.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Luxury and an Amazing Location at the new Raffles Istanbul
Outside of sleeping in Istanbul’s iconic Grand Bazaar, the new Raffles is as close as one can get to the city’s great shopping: The lobby connects to the Zorlu Center, a 1-million-square-foot complex with everything from the Italian food hall Eataly to the Turkish boutique Yargici. As for the 132 rooms and 49 suites, each features art inspired by the Byzantine empire and terraces overlooking the city. Also, not to be missed: the spa’s gorgeous hammam.
over 6 years ago
One Exotic City, Two Distinct Continents
From whirling dervishes to glowing mosques; the city of Istanbul is an elegant, exotic place that sets your senses afire. From the luxury of the Raffles Istanbul hotel, views stretch from Europe across the Bosphorus to Asia - all the better to appreciate the beauty of the only city in the world to span two continents. Located in the posh Zorlu Center, Raffles Istanbul is a haven for fine dining and upscale shopping while still convenient to the cultural offerings of the old city. The best of both worlds.