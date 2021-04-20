Raffles Clearwater Bay
Yingchi Road
+86 898 8338 6903
The Hainan Singapore SlingYes, it's a bit cheesy, but the Raffles Hotel in Lingshui Bay has a perfect replica of their famous Long Bar in Singapore. That includes their famous Singapore Sling cocktail.
You can relax in the bar or out on the deck, overlooking the bay, with one of these red beauties. Afterwards, you can run down to the beach for a swim, which is much more fun than being in Singapore, if you ask me.
Photo by VasenkaPhotography/Flickr.