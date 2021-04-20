Rae's Lakeview Lounge

Lookout for the Lakeview
The water may be gone, but the views from the bar are simply delicious. Rae's has an unpretentious flair that keeps the place buzzing. The patio in the summer is one of Portland
's coveted seats, even though "Guild Lake" views disappeared decades ago. Part supper club, part neighborhood haunt, Rae's charts a course to PDX appetites with straight ahead, home cooking. Fresh and veggie friendly, you can go for the meatloaf or the vegetarian lasagna and know you picked a winner. Happy hour is a great introduction that can easily turn into an evening. The low lighting and casual vibe gives Rae's a hideaway feel. A solid cocktail menu and wine list are rounded out by a focused selection of local beers. Come early; stay until you find that famous lake view.