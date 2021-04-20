Where are you going?
Radisson Blu Plaza hotel

Sonja Henies plass 3, 0185 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 05 80 00
The Top of the City Oslo Norway
The Top of the City

Oslo Plaza is an eco-friendly hotel located next to Oslo Central Station and a short walk from the Oslo Spektrum Arena, handy if you're going to concerts! It's also just a stone's throw from the beautiful opera house.

This giant of a hotel has a total of 37 floors, and houses several restaurants and bars, including the 34 SkyBar with excellent views of the city below. There is a spa and a high tech fitness centre, as well as a valet car service.
By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
