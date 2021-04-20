Radisson Blu Plaza hotel
Sonja Henies plass 3, 0185 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 05 80 00
The Top of the CityOslo Plaza is an eco-friendly hotel located next to Oslo Central Station and a short walk from the Oslo Spektrum Arena, handy if you're going to concerts! It's also just a stone's throw from the beautiful opera house.
This giant of a hotel has a total of 37 floors, and houses several restaurants and bars, including the 34 SkyBar with excellent views of the city below. There is a spa and a high tech fitness centre, as well as a valet car service.