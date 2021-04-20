Where are you going?
Radisson Blu Hotel Shanghai New World

88 Nanjing W Rd, NanJing XiLu, Huangpu Qu, China, 200003
Website
| +86 21 6359 9999
Epicure on 45: a Revolving View in the Heart of the City Shanghai China
While there is a bar perched atop this iconic, spaceship-looking hotel, the best views are arguably from the hotel's revolving restaurant: Epicure on 45.

From here you're offered a 365-degree view of the city and it is something worth beholding.

Be sure to book a table so that you're able to claim a seat by the window.

Open daily for lunch from 11:30 to 14:30 and dinner from 18:00 to 22:30.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

