Radisson Blu Hotel Shanghai New World 88 Nanjing W Rd, NanJing XiLu, Huangpu Qu, China, 200003

Epicure on 45: a Revolving View in the Heart of the City While there is a bar perched atop this iconic, spaceship-looking hotel, the best views are arguably from the hotel's revolving restaurant: Epicure on 45.



From here you're offered a 365-degree view of the city and it is something worth beholding.



Be sure to book a table so that you're able to claim a seat by the window.



Open daily for lunch from 11:30 to 14:30 and dinner from 18:00 to 22:30.