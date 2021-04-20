Radar Restaurant
3951 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227, USA
| +1 503-841-6948
Sat, Sun 10am - 2pm
Sun 5pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2:30pm
Mon - Thur 5pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
Now on the RadarOn the GPS, on the front burner and on my short list. I walked into this NoPo hallway-like hangout without the faintest idea about the culinary journey stretching down that long, narrow foods-space before me. This place hops. When you show up, and trust me, you should, bring energy. I loved the lift I got just getting through the door. Not hyped, or pushy, just genuine, like the food.
The menu is focused and fresh. The Brussels sprouts and potatoes were a great opening salvo. Follow with a lacinato kale salad and the pork shoulder and you could happily call for la cuenta. Stick around. The pricing and portions could keep you comfortable for another couple of courses. The beef cheeks are a major rage, getting along nicely with a bricked chicken. Staff make managing the milieu effortlessly. The food and drinks seem to float to the table. The cocktail offering is deep and the local beer list, satisfying. Brunch on the weekend is getting quite a bit of attention, too. Probably because of the Voddie Mary is a great little pick-me-up anytime of the day. Stop reading, you should be on your way...