Rabida Island Rabida Island, Ecuador

Hold Your Breath, Fire Your Shutter One of the best things about cruising the Galapagos aboard La Pinta was waking up in world-class snorkeling spots, like this brilliant spot off Rabida Island. Here we swam with turtles, penguins, sea lions, sharks, rays, and more.



A few members of our crew tested their underwater photography and lung capacity skills—sometimes at the same time. Good fun!