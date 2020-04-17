Rabelais Fine Books on Food & Drink
Looking for a 19th-century edition of The Art of French Cookery? Or a “delightful survey on the history of oysters”? Rabelais is your spot. Housed in the North Dam Mill about 20 minutes south of Portland
, this antiquarian bookshop in Biddeford, Maine
, is a cathedral of rare, used, and new books on cooking and culinary history—a supplier to such I’ve-heard-of-them places as the New York Public Library and Harvard University, but also a great spot to find a collection on vintage cocktails.