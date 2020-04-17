Where are you going?
Rabelais Fine Books on Food & Drink

2 Main St #18-214, Biddeford, ME 04005, USA
Website
| +1 207-602-6320

Rabelais Fine Books on Food & Drink

Looking for a 19th-century edition of The Art of French Cookery? Or a “delightful survey on the history of oysters”? Rabelais is your spot. Housed in the North Dam Mill about 20 minutes south of Portland, this antiquarian bookshop in Biddeford, Maine, is a cathedral of rare, used, and new books on cooking and culinary history—a supplier to such I’ve-heard-of-them places as the New York Public Library and Harvard University, but also a great spot to find a collection on vintage cocktails.
By Laura Redman , AFAR Staff

