R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree Street Northwest
Website
| +1 404-881-0246
24-Hour, California-Style Restaurant Atlanta Georgia United States
24-Hour, California-Style Restaurant

From the outside you might think you’ve happened upon some beachside grill, but R. Thomas is right in the middle of Buckhead on Peachtree Street. Diners are greeted by a gang of parrots before entering the restaurant. The family owned and operated grill is known for its burgers, but has a uniquely Californian spin, with vegetarian options galore. All meats are free-range and organic, and smoothies and juices are available. R. Thomas’ is open 24 hours, making it a healthy spot for a late night bite.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

