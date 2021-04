Quiosque Maritaca Av. da Liberdade 28, 1250-145 Lisboa, Portugal

Pizza in Avenida da Liberdade The Avenida da Liberdade, which connects Marquês de Pombal to downtown, is full of kiosks that sell food and drinks. This one, Maritaca, sells thin-crust pizzas, which can be accompanied by a cocktail such as a Mojito or Caipirinha.



I work nearby and sometimes have lunch here. Menu offerings include one slice of pizza and a drink, or a larger pizza to share.