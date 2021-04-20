Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Quiosque Galveias

Jardim do Palácio Galveias, Campo Pequeno, 1049-046 LISBOA, 1049-046 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
Meet a Peacock at a Kiosk Lisbon Portugal

More info

Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 9:30am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 9pm

Meet a Peacock at a Kiosk

Inside the garden of Galveias Palace (mid-17th century), you will find this kiosk, where you will have the company of peacocks. You can choose a delicious cake or, if you’re having lunch, a light meal or snack.

If you need to kill time because your friends are running late, take a look at the basket of books. And sometimes you'll find cultural events and other activities, like yoga and tai-chi in the garden.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points