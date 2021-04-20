Quiosque do Jardim do Príncipe Real
Praça do Príncipe Real, 1250-301 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 342 8334
Mon - Fri 7am - 10pm
Enjoying a Refreshment at the Pink KioskRestored kiosks, like this pink one located at Príncipe Real’s Garden, are where you can go on a Saturday morning before buying your organic vegetables and fruits at the market. Or maybe you're here at the end of the day to relax and enjoy a bit of sun.
Drink a refreshment like orchata (made with almonds, a classic) or a mazagran (made with coffee) or capilé (with spleenwort) —or stay with familiar drinks like lemonade or Oporto wine.
And, of course, there's always petiscos (snacks). Try the codfish sandwiches and other traditional Portuguese offerings.