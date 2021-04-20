Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Quiosque do Jardim do Príncipe Real

Praça do Príncipe Real, 1250-301 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 342 8334
Enjoying a Refreshment at the Pink Kiosk Lisboa Portugal

More info

Mon - Fri 7am - 10pm

Enjoying a Refreshment at the Pink Kiosk

Restored kiosks, like this pink one located at Príncipe Real’s Garden, are where you can go on a Saturday morning before buying your organic vegetables and fruits at the market. Or maybe you're here at the end of the day to relax and enjoy a bit of sun.

Drink a refreshment like orchata (made with almonds, a classic) or a mazagran (made with coffee) or capilé (with spleenwort) —or stay with familiar drinks like lemonade or Oporto wine.

And, of course, there's always petiscos (snacks). Try the codfish sandwiches and other traditional Portuguese offerings.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points