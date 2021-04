Quiosque do Jardim das Amoreiras Praça das Amoreiras 30, 1250-020 Lisboa, Portugal

In a Secret Garden This kiosk location is a peaceful place, near a road that goes from Amoreiras to Rato. You'll find this kiosk in a small but very nice garden, Jardim das Amoreiras, just behind some big arches. The menu has toast and snacks, and drinks. Sometimes there is live music on Fridays nights.



Nearby you have the Museum Arpad Szenes-Vieira da Silva and Mãe d’Agua’ Reservoir.