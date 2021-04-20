Where are you going?
Quiosque de Campo de Ourique - Hamburgueria da Parada

Jardim Teófilo de Braga, (em frente ao nº 26 da rua do 4 de Infantaria), 1350-266 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 960 055 535
Eating a Burger in the Garden Lisboa Portugal

Sun - Sat 9am - 2am

Eating a Burger in the Garden

These kiosks are appearing in gardens and squares, and they provide a fantastic end-of-day refreshment. This one is in a garden at Campo de Ourique, where you won’t likely see a single tourist.

At this writing, there are nine burger varieties, with french fries of course, and then you have the drinks. Choose a cocktail, caipirinha, lemonade, red fruit sangria, or a mulled wine if you’re cold (Need more? Ask for a blanket.).

Very important information: Happy hour is from 6 to 8 pm, beer costs 1€.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

