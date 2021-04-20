Where are you going?
Quinta Real Oaxaca

5 de Mayo 300, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 501 6100
Convent Converted to Luxury Hotel Oaxaca Mexico
The building dates back to the 16th century when it served as the convent of Santa Catalina. Now it houses the Quinta Real hotel, which maintains quiet shaded spaces and tranquil gardens designed to promote contemplation, as well as some of the original frescoes and tiles, but there are modern luxuries as well: a heated pool, beautifully appointed rooms, and Wi-fi.

One of the most charming spots on the property is the laundry fountain the nuns used to wash their clothes. It has an ingenious hydraulic system which maintains an equal level of water in all 12 wash basins.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert

