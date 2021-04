Quinta dos Perfumes 378 Rua do Estanco Velho

An orange farm hotel in the Algarve As it is a Farm Hotel, I love that you have a chance to take part in the farm’s daily activities and live the simple down to nature life in sunny southern Europe. The best part after all, is that you will have the opportunity to cook and eat what they harvested before, in cuisine workshops, as my friend and owner Pedro, wishes for more persons to take joy and pride on the value of being able to eat organic produce direct from the land.