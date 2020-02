Quincy

Fifteen minutes south of Boston is the town of Quincy, where you’ll find the John Adams and John Quincy Adams Birthplaces, which are the oldest presidential birthplaces in the United States. The Old House at Peace Field, built in 1731, was the home of the Adams family from 1788 to 1927. The Stone Library, next to the house, dates from 1873 and has more than 12,000 of the family’s books. The site also includes a historic orchard and an 18th-century formal garden.