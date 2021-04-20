Quinary
The Best Cocktail Bars in Hong Kong: QuinaryThe high-minded bartenders at Quinary capitalize on their proximity on Hollywood Road to Hong Kong’s best markets by browsing for unusual (and proprietary) regional spices that wake up all of your senses.
Order the Quinary Sour, the house spin on a whiskey sour that looks like liquid gold. The knockout ingredient is the homemade licorice and Chinese black sugar syrup. —Sarah Baird
Molecular Cocktail Lab
We heard about The Quinary's bestseller, the Earl Grey Caviar Martini, concocted of Cointreau, Absolut vodka, elderflower syrup and topped with earl grey caviar, and we were sold. Couple this with the chic decor of leather club chairs, dark hues and marble tabletops tucking you into a cozy embrace and you've got an innovative lounge that has quickly become a staple in Central.
Bartender extraordinaire Antonio Lai has mastered the science of molecular cocktails so that upon drinking, his creations will enliven all all five of your senses (hence, "Quinary").
This laboratory of sorts, evident by tools like a rotary evaporator and the centrifuge atop the bar, allows bartenders to cleverly combine ingredients selected for texture, flavor, aroma and even sound for their curious creations. As a result, these clever drinks are quickly becoming the classics of tomorrow. A Wasabi Bloody Mary, anyone?
