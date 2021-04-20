Quimby's
1854 West North Avenue
| +1 773-342-0910
Sun 12pm - 7pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 9pm
Fri 12pm - 10pm
Sat 11am - 10pm
Collectible Comics at Quimby'sQuimby’s says they specialize in “unusual publications, aberrant periodicals, saucy comic booklets and assorted fancies” and if that description doesn’t grab you, then this isn’t your kind of place.
However, if this is your kind of place then you know you can get bizarre zines, obscure graphic novels, independent comics and self-published books by local authors. There are chairs tucked into small nooks so you can savor your merchandise before you buy and you can even document the experience with a trip to their photo booth (of course there are props, why are you even asking?).
Quimby’s isn’t large but their selection is mighty and they’re open every day of the week with author readings and events in the evenings.