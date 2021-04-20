Where are you going?
5430 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, USA
Quiet Storm is unlike any delicious vegan coffee house you've been to before. Off-the-path and family-friendly, their lounge is a great place to take a beverage break. The unexpectedly long drink menu offers great alternatives to sodas for kids. Lavender lemonade, vanilla pear milkshakes, fresh-brewed hibiscus tea, and unique soft drinks (like El Pico, coconut water and sweet pineapple juice) are among family favorites. Stick around for a homestyle blend of American fare with a seasonal vegan twist.

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

