Quicksilver Cruises
44 Wharf St, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia
| +61 7 4087 2100
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Quicksilver Cruises: your guide to the Great Barrier ReefWading your way through the number of tour operators to the Great Barrier Reef can be daunting. Let me make the choice easy for you to book your trip with Quicksilver Cruises. From the ease of booking and boarding on their catamaran or sailboat to their expert staff, we couldn't have had a more idyllic experience to the Outer Great Barrier Reef (Agincourt Ribbon Reefs).
On board you get lunch and are at the disposal of some of marine biologists and expert scuba divers. Optional activities include a helicopter ride over the reef, an ocean walk, various levels of scuba diving and a subsubmersive submarine tour. It's hard to choose one activity we loved the most but the ocean walk and helicopter tour were experiences I will never forget. The helicopter tour provides incredible photo opportunities; the ocean walk enabled us to get up close to the underwater world of the reef (a note that the scuba divers did not see as much sealife as we did). A buffet lunch and gear are also included in the tour.
Afterwards, you have a chance to watch (and buy) the video of your experience as well as photos (which run about $22 per photo). The experience of the Great Barrier Reef is not cheap but with Quicksilver Cruises and their organized itinerary, it is worth it.