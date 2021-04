Fine Food In A Forest

Talented Cape Town chef Quentin Spickernell, has opened his own restaurant is a charmingly restored former barn between Constantia and Hout Bay, an atmospheric venue amidst trees and mountains yet in the city. Incorporating indoor and outdoor dining for all seasons, an attractive bar also a private dining area, delicious cuisine complemented by good wines and good service, make this tranquil romantic hideaway one to seek out for relaxed dining or any celebration.