Queen's University

University Rd, Belfast BT7 1NN, UK
Website
| +44 28 9024 5133
The Queen's Quarter, Belfast Belfast United Kingdom

The Queen's Quarter, Belfast

With its eye-catching gothic facade, as well as plenty of other listed buildings around its spacious campus, Queen's University is worth an hour or two’s exploring (you can take a self-guided walking tour with a map from the visitor's centre). Don't miss the special Narnia wardrobe door (Belfast was the birthplace of writer CS Lewis).
The Queen's area is also home to the Botanic Gardens, Ulster Museum and the Lyric Theatre, so there's plenty to do, and thanks to the large student population, the shops and restaurants in the Queen’s Quarter have a relaxed, bohemian vibe and won't bust the budget.
By Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert

