Queen's Gardens Resort
Troy Hill Drive 1, The Bottom, Caribbean Netherlands
| +599 416 3494
Photo courtesy of Queen's Gardens Resort
A Nature Lover's Escape at Queen's Gardens ResortIf you’re a beach bum, Saba isn’t for you. The tiny Dutch-Caribbean island is an extinct volcano that is virtually sand free. Nature lovers are drawn here for the island’s unspoiled beauty, protected reefs that offer world-class diving, and challenging hiking. Trails start at the driveway of the 12-suite Queen’s Gardens Resort, a whitewashed Dutch-style hotel high up on troy hill. Go it alone, or if you want to learn more about the local flora, fauna, and island history, ask the concierge to arrange a trek with local guide “Jungle James.” After a day of adventure, unwind with a steam or a sauna at the hotel’s recently opened spa. From $220.
This appeared in the November/December 2014 issue.