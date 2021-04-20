A Royal Place to Visit
For a tourist destination in the US, Queens Bath is pretty unique. And by unique I'm not referring to the cool rock formations, or the dramatic waves that come crashing in from all directions. No, I mean it's unique because it's kinda dangerous if you aren't smart about your visit. If you go to waterfalls or national parks, visitors are generally relegated to the area cordoned off by rails and walkways. You can see the action, but you can't get up close to the action. Queens Bath is a glaring exception to this rule, and it's for this reason that I love it. Simply park your car at the end of Kapiolani Street, and look for a dirt path. There is no grand entrance, and there's barely room to leave more than a few cars in the pseudo parking area. You must then make your way down a winding trail complete with huge roots and rocks. After about a ten minute hike, you will arrive at your destination. The sprawling black rock will instantly grab your attention, and a second later the waves will do the same. There are little wading pools and ledges to explore, but you must be careful for the 'rogue waves.' These were mentioned casually by some shop owners we spoke to. However, the gravity of their words didn't sink in until we saw a sign warning us to be careful not to get sucked out to sea, complete with the number of people who DID get sucked out to sea. And while no queen ever did bathe here, Queens Bath is a royal place to visit.