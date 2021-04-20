Where are you going?
Queen Elizabeth National Park

Fort Portal-Mpondwe Road
Website
| +256 791 217764
Unexpected Ugandan Safari Queen Elizabeth National Park Uganda

Unexpected Ugandan Safari

Unexpected. My travel to the country of Uganda was unexpected along with the diversity of what I found upon arrival.
When most people think of safaris they think of Tanzania or Kenya; Gorilla trekking usually gets assigned to Rwanda; the Nile River goes to Egypt, and crossing the Equator is something one might do in Ecuador.
So when I arrived in Uganda and saw that the country offers all these activities, I felt like the luckiest girl on earth!
Waking up at dawn a day after arriving in the country to head out on a safari seemed like a small concession to watch four of the "big five" roam around our vehicle in a single day! With an err of anticipation, we gawked at the beautiful animals roaming free in nature in a fenceless park.
By Andrea Rip

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses
Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers
These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination
Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood
