Queen Elizabeth National Park
Fort Portal-Mpondwe Road
| +256 791 217764
Unexpected Ugandan SafariUnexpected. My travel to the country of Uganda was unexpected along with the diversity of what I found upon arrival.
When most people think of safaris they think of Tanzania or Kenya; Gorilla trekking usually gets assigned to Rwanda; the Nile River goes to Egypt, and crossing the Equator is something one might do in Ecuador.
So when I arrived in Uganda and saw that the country offers all these activities, I felt like the luckiest girl on earth!
Waking up at dawn a day after arriving in the country to head out on a safari seemed like a small concession to watch four of the "big five" roam around our vehicle in a single day! With an err of anticipation, we gawked at the beautiful animals roaming free in nature in a fenceless park.