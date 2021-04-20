Queen Charlotte Sound (Totaranui)
Queen Charlotte Sound (Totaranui), New Zealand
Sail Through the Marlborough SoundsQueen Charlotte Sound is the gateway to the South Island, an honor that it shares with the other Marlborough Sounds. One of the best and most traditional ways to make the journey from the North to South Islands is by ferry from Wellington into Picton.
This beautiful boat ride will take you through some of the Marlborough Sounds along the north coast. Covering almost 4,000 km, there are plenty of beautiful spots to explore, camp in, and get to know better.
In a great location near Nelson and Abel Tasman, going in and out of the South Island, you shouldn't miss a stop at Queen Charlotte Sound.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Mountain Biking the Queen Charlotte Sound
Rent a mountain bike in Picton. Check the boat times and stops and plan your ride back to Picton from there. Find a higher elevation ride for great views of the sound. Take your time as the trails can be a little narrow and clustered with hikers and others enjoying the trails.