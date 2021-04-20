Queen Charlotte Sound (Totaranui) Queen Charlotte Sound (Totaranui), New Zealand

Sail Through the Marlborough Sounds Queen Charlotte Sound is the gateway to the South Island, an honor that it shares with the other Marlborough Sounds. One of the best and most traditional ways to make the journey from the North to South Islands is by ferry from Wellington into Picton.



This beautiful boat ride will take you through some of the Marlborough Sounds along the north coast. Covering almost 4,000 km, there are plenty of beautiful spots to explore, camp in, and get to know better.



In a great location near Nelson and Abel Tasman, going in and out of the South Island, you shouldn't miss a stop at Queen Charlotte Sound.