Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Québec-Lévis ferry

32 Avenue Bégin, Lévis, QC G6Y 4B8, Canada
Website
| +1 418-833-2287
The 'Gibraltar of North America,' from the Ferry Levis Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 11pm

The 'Gibraltar of North America,' from the Ferry

One of the best views of Québec City is from the water; take a ferry ride across the St. Lawrence river from the base of the old city across to Lévis. (A round-trip is a relaxing half-hour at most.)

Looking back at Québec, you'll agree with Charles Dickens' 19th-century description: "The impression made upon the visitor by this Gibraltar of America, its giddy heights, its citadel suspended, as it were, in the air; its picturesque steep streets and frowning gateways; and the splendid views which burst upon the eye at every turn, is at once unique and lasting.”

[North America's fate as a mostly English-dominated land mass was determined here in the 1759, at the Battle of the Plains of Abraham. Whoever ended up controlling these heights would end up controlling access into the interior of the continent.... And the rest is history. But the French language lives on, alive and well, in Québec.]
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30