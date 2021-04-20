Where are you going?
Que Ricoto [CLOSED]

Calle de Lope de Vega, 1, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Shopping for Olive Oil and More in Madrid

What first caught my eye as I approached Que Ricoto was the owner, David, standing next to his cart of olive oils and greeting passersby. In a city as big as Madrid, it's rare to have these touches of personality. The wide selection of olive oil-based products that David and his wife sell in their store is just as noteworthy. You'll find a wide array of soaps, lotions, and, of course, oils alongside gourmet sundries and fine Spanish wines. Pick up a bar of the “Why Dark?” chocolate and a few other treats for a picnic in the park.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

