Qué Bo!

30 Isabel la Católica
+52 55 5518 7672
Artisanal Mexican Chocolates in the Centro Histórico Mexico City Mexico

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 8pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm

Artisanal Mexican Chocolates in the Centro Histórico

If you've got a hankering for a chocolate truffle, stop by Qué Bo! in The Shops at Downtown for chocolates filled with all kinds of delicious flavors, from tropical fruits to chapulines-- grasshoppers.

You can buy an individual chocolate or two and linger a while at one of the shop's tables (espresso drinks and hot chocolate are also served) or buy a box of confections to go.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
