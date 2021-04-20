Qué Bo!
30 Isabel la Católica
+52 55 5518 7672
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 8pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 10pm
Artisanal Mexican Chocolates in the Centro HistóricoIf you've got a hankering for a chocolate truffle, stop by Qué Bo! in The Shops at Downtown for chocolates filled with all kinds of delicious flavors, from tropical fruits to chapulines-- grasshoppers.
You can buy an individual chocolate or two and linger a while at one of the shop's tables (espresso drinks and hot chocolate are also served) or buy a box of confections to go.