Quay West Suites Auckland

8 Albert St, Auckland, 1010, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-309 6000
The Higher You Go... Auckland New Zealand
If you're more of an apartment person than a hotel person, the 4.5 star Quay West tower is for you. With choices ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms, the higher you go the more stunning the views over the Waitemata harbour. Only metres from the drinking and dining precincts of Britomart, Wynyard Quarter and the Viaduct, you'll be ideally placed to stumble home should you be celebrating a bit too much! They've got an indoor heated pool, 24 hour reception and a cafe, so if you feel like doing very little you don't have to go far.
By Guy Needham , AFAR Local Expert

