Quanji Orchard and Restaurant China, Guangzhou Shi, Haizhu Qu, 琶洲街新港东路石基村黄埔古港 邮政编码: 510330

Dine Out Down on the Farm It's hard to imagine a fresher farm-to-table experience, and here it is within the confines of one of the world's largest cities. Just outside the Huangpu Village, on-farm restaurants offer fresh-made meals, served up at tables inside their orchards or along the river.



Try the free-range chicken and goose; the poultry (which you may see wandering around near your table), is wrapped with foil, covered with mud, and then baked in a furnace.



Most of the farms also offer u-pick for fruits and vegetables (you're likely to find banana, guava and other subtropical fruits, depending on the season). These places are packed with visitors during weekends and holidays.



To get there, start in Huangpu Village; take a ferry across the tiny Huangpu Chong river (1 RMB) to the farmstead restaurants on the other side. The ferry operators often sell fresh fruits and vegetables from the boat, as well.