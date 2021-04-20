Quán Nướng Barbecue Garden
135 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Phường Bến Thành Quận 1 Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
| +84 28 3823 3340
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
BBQ Garden – Hands On Cooking in SaigonHear the sizzle of the grills while sitting outside sipping a cold beer – this is what the locals do in Vietnam. The Vietnamese love grilling but most families don’t have patios and gas grills in their backyard – so they come to BBQ Garden in District 1. An outdoor garden like setting has lights strung about and big tables as families fill the area – after all – grilling is a meant for big groups of people! Each table had a grille built into it and you order up raw meat and vegetables to grill yourself at your table.
My favorite – don’t miss the beef with cheese and onion! And don’t forget to ask for “da” – (ice) for your beer…with all of that heat from the grill – your beer will get warm fast!.