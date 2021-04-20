Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Quán Nướng Barbecue Garden

135 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Phường Bến Thành Quận 1 Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Website
| +84 28 3823 3340
BBQ Garden – Hands On Cooking in Saigon Hồ Chí Minh Vietnam

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

BBQ Garden – Hands On Cooking in Saigon

Hear the sizzle of the grills while sitting outside sipping a cold beer – this is what the locals do in Vietnam. The Vietnamese love grilling but most families don’t have patios and gas grills in their backyard – so they come to BBQ Garden in District 1. An outdoor garden like setting has lights strung about and big tables as families fill the area – after all – grilling is a meant for big groups of people! Each table had a grille built into it and you order up raw meat and vegetables to grill yourself at your table.

My favorite – don’t miss the beef with cheese and onion! And don’t forget to ask for “da” – (ice) for your beer…with all of that heat from the grill – your beer will get warm fast!.
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points