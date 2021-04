Quán Cơm Minh Đức 100 TÔN THẤT TÙNG

The Street-Crossing Waiter In January 2010, I traveled to Saigon with Vietnamese-born New York chef, Michael "Bao" Huynh. He took me to some of his favorite restaurants, including Minh Duc, an eatery that has a very unique feature: the kitchen is across a busy street from the dining room, forcing waiters to play Frogger with the bustling Saigon traffic. In the above photo, my lunch managed to get to me without being run over by a car or a motorbike. Phew.