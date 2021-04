Quality Social 789 6th Avenue

Party with music and art Quality Social is a hip place that supports local breweries, has a great wine selection and uses locally grown and organic produce in their menu. Check out their schedule to see if they are hosting a live DJ or maybe an art show to support local artists.



This place is always hopping on the weekends and often during the week. It's a big place with two large bars and plenty of seating, so it doesn't usually feel too crowded.