The Southwest regions of the Gers, the Lot-et-Garonne and the Tarn-et-Garonne descend upon Paris each September for a culinary and tourism festival that draws upwards of 200,000 visitors annually. 42 small producers and artisans will set up stands in an open-air market along the Quai de Montebello and the Quai de Tournelle, across from Notre Dame. Concerts, games and tastings are also offered over the course of the 3 day festival (September 13-15), making it a terrific opportunity to discover the terroir of the Southwest and engage firsthand with locals who are tremendously proud (and rightfully so) of their region.