Quai de Montebello Quai de Montebello, 75005 Paris, France

Left bank bouquinistes When you've finished drinking in the wonders of Notre-Dame, cross the Seine via the Pont au Double and wander west along the quai de Montebello. This is where you'll find the bouquinistes, or booksellers, whose wares run the gamut from priceless antiquarian rarities to dog-eared copies of yesterday's bestsellers. They also sell art prints of Parisian views, many of them anodyne rubbish, but if you take the time to browse you may well find an appealing souvenir.



(Approximately 150 metres / one-eighth of a mile)