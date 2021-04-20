Quai 417 [CLOSED]
417 Rue Saint Pierre
| +1 514-419-3848
The Fanciest Store in Old MontrealNestled on a quiet side street in Old Montreal, Quai 417 is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it type of place. The store isn't necessarily small, but it's extremely minimalist, both in decor and design. It sells upmarket, ready-to-wear clothing and accessories for men and women. You'll find brands by both Québécois and international designers, each handpicked by a professional curator.
Collections rotate each season, and different artists—sculptors, painters, video directors—are invited to take over the space and make it their own. Art transcends fashion here. This approach goes a long way in explaining just how important authenticity and originality are for the owners and how they choose what to stock in the store.