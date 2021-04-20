Where are you going?
Quack's 43rd Street Bakery

411 E 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
Website
| +1 512-453-3399
The First Coffeehouse in Austin Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun 7:30am - 11pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 11pm
Sat 7am - 11pm

The First Coffeehouse in Austin

Quack's, previously known as Captain Quackenbush’s Intergalactic Dessert Company and Espresso Café, first opened back in 1983 on The Drag (across the street from UT). This is where, as a pseudo-intellectual teenager, I had my first espressos.

After all these years, Quack's has moved to a new, larger location in the beautiful Hyde Park Neighborhood, continues to serve quality Java, and now serves house-made baked goods that will have you coming back time and time again.

Bring your Sunday newspaper and hang out with the Hyde Park locals or simply stop in when the sugar craving arrives. Don't leave without trying at least one of their amazing baked goods, made from scratch with all natural ingredients. May I suggest the cupcakes or a Key Lime Tart?
By Vania Lanas , AFAR Local Expert

