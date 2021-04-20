QT Port Douglas 87-109 Port Douglas Rd, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia

Uber cool Port Douglas The heat's been turned up in Port Douglas with the reasonably new QT resort. It's not beach side but with all the relaxing by the in-house lagoons, the juicy citrus tones and staff dressed in bright Hamptons style, who is going to leave the hotel anyway?

Make use of the gorgeous vintage-style bicycles - and take them all around town - and use of the lap pool, gym and tennis courts to keep bikini trim. 170 rooms, plus a couple of exclusive villas, are decked in mainly whites, with bright colour pops in cushions and towels. The lobby is really appealing, a place to hang out rather than just sign in and move on.

The hotel brings a cool new edge to this tropical town. It's a bit of a discerning young person's hotel, perfect for those looking to do the tropics in style, away from the madding crowds in the centre of town.



