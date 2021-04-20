QT Port Douglas
87-109 Port Douglas Rd, Port Douglas QLD 4877, Australia
| +61 7 4099 8900
Uber cool Port DouglasThe heat's been turned up in Port Douglas with the reasonably new QT resort. It's not beach side but with all the relaxing by the in-house lagoons, the juicy citrus tones and staff dressed in bright Hamptons style, who is going to leave the hotel anyway?
Make use of the gorgeous vintage-style bicycles - and take them all around town - and use of the lap pool, gym and tennis courts to keep bikini trim. 170 rooms, plus a couple of exclusive villas, are decked in mainly whites, with bright colour pops in cushions and towels. The lobby is really appealing, a place to hang out rather than just sign in and move on.
The hotel brings a cool new edge to this tropical town. It's a bit of a discerning young person's hotel, perfect for those looking to do the tropics in style, away from the madding crowds in the centre of town.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Cutest Little Design Boutique in Port Douglas
It's the littlest details that make boutique hotels special, and the QT Port Douglas overflows with them, down to the cute door knockers and unique minibar selections. The vibe is tropical retro, so expect bright colors, stripes, fun patterns and a crisp, clean, comfortable room.
The onsite restaurants at QT are absolutely delicious - buffet-style dinner and breakfast buffets will blow your mind with variety and quality and I'm not exaggerating, the meals will be a highlight of your day. It's the most luxurious buffet spread I've ever seen!
The huge lagoon-style pool and bar area are almost seductive enough to convince you to stay at the hotel for your whole trip... but be sure to see what else Tropical North Queensland has to offer.
The onsite restaurants at QT are absolutely delicious - buffet-style dinner and breakfast buffets will blow your mind with variety and quality and I'm not exaggerating, the meals will be a highlight of your day. It's the most luxurious buffet spread I've ever seen!
The huge lagoon-style pool and bar area are almost seductive enough to convince you to stay at the hotel for your whole trip... but be sure to see what else Tropical North Queensland has to offer.