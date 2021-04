Qingyun Mountain China, Fujian, Fuzhou Shi, Yongtai Xian, 青云山景区

On Top of Yongtai Qingyun Mountain Atop Qingyun Mountain, overlooking the terraced hillsides, you'll forget you're just outside the bustle of Fuzhou. The mountain offers various ways to immerse yourself in nature: stroll through flowery meadows, visit ancient sites, hike to the base of waterfalls, or relax in natural hot springs here.