Qingbuliang

The Sweet Life You can find qingbuliang, a Hainanese dessert, served in many hole-in-the-wall shops down by the beach. Traditionally, it's a cold "soup" made with fresh fruit and coconut milk.



Usually, dessert stands in Sanya will have a variety of refreshing options, such as sago, a kind of tapioca. Just pick one and relax in the sea breeze.