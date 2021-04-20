Qimin Organic Hot Pot 407 Shaanxi N Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085

Farm-to-Table Hot Pot This is hotpot at its finest.



A far cry from the typical hotpot establishment with long, sloppy sauce bars, mystery broth and questionable meat, Qimin's menu is packed with farm fresh, organic produce and meats. With a focus on aesthetics, both the setting and the presentation are an elevated surprise.



But fair warning, the price point is on the elevated side as well. Expect to pay around 200 RMB/person.



Open:

Mon-Fri, noon-2pm

Daily, 6pm-midnight