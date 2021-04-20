Where are you going?
Qimin Organic Hot Pot

407 Shaanxi N Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
| +86 21 6258 8777
Farm-to-Table Hot Pot Shanghai China

Farm-to-Table Hot Pot

This is hotpot at its finest.

A far cry from the typical hotpot establishment with long, sloppy sauce bars, mystery broth and questionable meat, Qimin's menu is packed with farm fresh, organic produce and meats. With a focus on aesthetics, both the setting and the presentation are an elevated surprise.

But fair warning, the price point is on the elevated side as well. Expect to pay around 200 RMB/person.

Open:
Mon-Fri, noon-2pm
Daily, 6pm-midnight
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
