Qianzhuang Tea House
Yinghai Ave, Lingshui Lizuzizhixian, Hainan Sheng, China
+86 898 8347 1777
Tea HouseTea houses are as ubiquitous as Starbucks in China. The experience is generally the same: choose a slightly expensive, exotic Chinese tea, watch the elaborate pouring ceremony, then sit for an hour or two with a good book.
Here's a little guide to ordering tea:
茶 chá tea
茶碗 chá wǎn teacup
花茶 huā chá flower tea
凉茶 liáng chá Chinese herb tea
乌龙茶 wū lóng chá Oolong tea
茶几 chá jī small side tea table
绿茶 lǜ chá green tea
红茶 hóng chá black tea
热茶 rè chá hot tea
Photo by Michael Camilleri/Flickr.