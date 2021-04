Qianzhuang Tea House

Tea House

Tea houses are as ubiquitous as Starbucks in China. The experience is generally the same: choose a slightly expensive, exotic Chinese tea, watch the elaborate pouring ceremony, then sit for an hour or two with a good book.Here's a little guide to ordering tea:茶 chá tea茶碗 chá wǎn teacup花茶 huā chá flower tea凉茶 liáng chá Chinese herb tea乌龙茶 wū lóng chá Oolong tea茶几 chá jī small side tea table绿茶 lǜ chá green tea红茶 hóng chá black tea热茶 rè chá hot teaPhoto by Michael Camilleri/Flickr