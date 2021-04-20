Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Qianzhuang Tea House

Yinghai Ave, Lingshui Lizuzizhixian, Hainan Sheng, China
+86 898 8347 1777
Tea House Lingshui China

Tea House

Tea houses are as ubiquitous as Starbucks in China. The experience is generally the same: choose a slightly expensive, exotic Chinese tea, watch the elaborate pouring ceremony, then sit for an hour or two with a good book.

Here's a little guide to ordering tea:

茶 chá tea

茶碗 chá wǎn teacup

花茶 huā chá flower tea

凉茶 liáng chá Chinese herb tea

乌龙茶 wū lóng chá Oolong tea

茶几 chá jī small side tea table

绿茶 lǜ chá green tea

红茶 hóng chá black tea

热茶 rè chá hot tea


Photo by Michael Camilleri/Flickr.
By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points