Qbic London City
42 Adler St, Whitechapel, London E1 1EE, UK
| +44 20 3021 1440
Cheap and Cheerful Lodgings in East LondonFinding a decent hotel room for under £100 a night is not easy in London, so this one is a blessing. The Qbic, as well as being affordable, is a snappily designed hotel where rooms are flat-pack "Cubi" style integrating bath and bedroom and feature bright colors, vibrant images and furnishings by designer Sander Bokkinga.
Location is key, too, with Brick Lane a minute's walk from the front door.
Photo: Karen Gardiner