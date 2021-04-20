Where are you going?
Qbic London City

42 Adler St, Whitechapel, London E1 1EE, UK
| +44 20 3021 1440
Cheap and Cheerful Lodgings in East London
Finding a decent hotel room for under £100 a night is not easy in London, so this one is a blessing. The Qbic, as well as being affordable, is a snappily designed hotel where rooms are flat-pack "Cubi" style integrating bath and bedroom and feature bright colors, vibrant images and furnishings by designer Sander Bokkinga.

Location is key, too, with Brick Lane a minute's walk from the front door.

Photo: Karen Gardiner
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

