Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways, Doha, Qatar
A little something special on Qatar Airways

The airline gives you these cozy PJ's if your flying business class home.
By Tara Guertin , AFAR Staff

Barry Brown
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago

If You EVER Have The Chance - Do It!

JFK to Doha, on to Delhi and return - A flight experience unlike any other I've had the privilege of enjoying. From before getting on the plane to on-board service (the cabin supervisor personally welcoming us by name), cuisine (a distinct difference from just food), amenities, and comfort, Qatar Airways elevated my appreciation and expectation of air travel to the highest heights. Qatar Business class is the best of the best! If you can, do it!

