Q at the Empress
Overlooking Victoria's splendid Inner Harbor, this 1908 grande dame hotel—and national historic site—recently emerged from a $60-million update. While the renovation involved closing the fabled Bengal Lounge for all but private events, it also added three new dining spaces—a bar, restaurant and lobby lounge, where guests can enjoy tea service each afternoon. The chic-as-ever Q now features mahogany floors, sculptural fabric chandeliers, satin-brass detailing, and bold pops of royal purple. Equally stylish, the menu boasts such dishes such as ahi poke and stone-oven pizza with sausage, rapini, mushrooms, and Cowichan blue cheese. To drink, there’s wild rose kombucha from the hippie haven of Salt Spring Island and an Empress-blend sangria, made with tea, berries, brandy, and red wine.